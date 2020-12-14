JUST IN: Former Liverpool manager, Gerard Houllier, dies aged 73

Former Liverpool and France manager Gerard Houllier has died, according to French media.

The 73-year-old, who also managed Aston Villa, Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain, passed away after having a heart operation in Paris, L’Equipe said.

Former England striker Michael Owen, who played under Houllier at Liverpool, wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man.”

Gary Lineker, who played for Liverpool’s close rivals, Everton, called him one of the “smartest, warmest and loveliest people in football”.

Like this: Like Loading...