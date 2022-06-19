News Sports

JUST IN: Former NFF Secretary, Sani Toro; ex-Eagles coach, Ila, kidnapped

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Ahmed Toro and a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagle Garba Ila have reportedly been kidnapped.

According to reports, the duo where on their way from Abuja heading back to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of a former NFF President Aminu Maigari on Saturday when the abduction took place.

One of the sons of the victims, Nasiru Sani Toro, confirmed that his father along two others were kidnapped while returning from Abuja around 7-8 pm.

According to him, his father’s phone is switch off, while the kidnappers had not yet been in touch with family members as at the time of filling this report.

The Bauchi State Police Command has also not issued any statement on the issue, as calls put through to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed wakil were not answered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Posted on Author Reporter

  Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State. According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man […]
News

Max Air plane rams into Air Peace aircraft in Benin

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A Max Air airline yesterday damaged an Abuja bound Air Peace plane at Benin Airport The incident, it was learnt, happened at about 2.pm Nigerian time while passengers were boarding the aircraft.   Air Peace in a statement stated that the aircraft was damaged and ” unserviceable ” and has been grounded at the airport.   […]
Sports

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Posted on Author Reporter

  Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup shock to extend Tottenham’s long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra time at the Riverside on Tuesday, while Manchester City eased into the last eight with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough. Boro knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fourth round and the Championship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica