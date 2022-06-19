JUST IN: Former NFF Secretary, Sani Toro; ex-Eagles coach, Ila, kidnapped

A former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Ahmed Toro and a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagle Garba Ila have reportedly been kidnapped.

According to reports, the duo where on their way from Abuja heading back to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of a former NFF President Aminu Maigari on Saturday when the abduction took place.

One of the sons of the victims, Nasiru Sani Toro, confirmed that his father along two others were kidnapped while returning from Abuja around 7-8 pm.

According to him, his father’s phone is switch off, while the kidnappers had not yet been in touch with family members as at the time of filling this report.

The Bauchi State Police Command has also not issued any statement on the issue, as calls put through to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed wakil were not answered.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...