JUST IN: Former Niger Delta Amnesty boss, Dokubo, is dead

The Former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo is dead.

It was learnt that Dokubo died on Wednesday evening after a brief illness.

Dokubo was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local government of Rivers State on March 23, 1952. His primary and secondary school education were all in Abonnema.

He did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire. From 1978-1980, Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and politics and was awarded a BA[Hons.]. At the University of Bradford.

He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.

In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford. He was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.

He was a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos.

