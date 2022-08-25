News

JUST IN: Former Niger Delta Amnesty boss, Dokubo, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo is dead.

It was learnt that Dokubo died on Wednesday evening after a brief illness.

Dokubo was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local government of Rivers State on March 23, 1952. His primary and secondary school education were all in Abonnema.

He did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire. From 1978-1980, Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and politics and was awarded a BA[Hons.]. At the University of Bradford.

He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.

In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford. He was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.

He was a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Proscribe Miyyetti Allah first, group tells govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate (YNGD) has advised the Attorney General of Federation (AGF) Malami, (SAN) to proscribe the Miyyetti Allah Association and Boko Haram instead of self-determination groups genuinely agitating for the freedom of the Yoruba people. In a statement signed by Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, the Directorate said Miyyetti Allah has been speaking […]
News

Anambra REC blames leadership deficit for Nigeria’s development

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji at the weekend took a critical look at Nigeria’s socio-political journey since independence in 1960 and identified leadership deficit as the nation’s greatest developmental challenge.   Orji, who spoke at  Bridge Waters Hotels Enugu, as reviewer, during the […]
News

Fuel price, tariff increase: CUPP mobilises for civil disobedience

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it has begun mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit has been activated to reach out to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica