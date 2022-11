Nigeria’s first Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Iwuchukwu Amechi, is dead.

Amaechi who is the only surviving Minister of the First Republic died this Tuesday morning at the age of 93.

He was born on June 16, 1929 in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Popularly called ‘The Boy Is Good’, the elder statesman obtained his Bachelor in Political History from University of Beverly Hills in 1985

He was the oldest living member of the Zikist movement.

