News

JUST IN: Former Oyo Military Administrator, Tunji Olurin, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General Tunji Olurin (rtd) is dead.

Olurin, a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died at the age of 77.

Olurin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the early hours of Saturday, Funso Olurin, the deceased’s brother disclosed this to New Telegraph in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to him, Olurin died after a brief illness.

Olurin, who was also a former Military Administrator of Ekiti State between from October 8, 2006 until April 27, 2007, hailed from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial district of Ogun State.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun State.

Olurin, a Field Commander of the ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War, retired from service in 1993.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2021: Sokoto targets 800,000 people under contributory health scheme

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Soko to

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Sokoto State government yesterday said that the newly launched contributory health scheme in the state is targeting 20 per cent of its residents by 2021. Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Muhammed Ali Inname, said this in Sokoto to commemorate this year’s Universal Health Coverage.   The commissioner maintained that the scheme […]
News

#EndSARS: C’River judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

Posted on Author Clement James

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting yesterday in Calabar, the state capital. The Panel, which was inaugurated by the Governor Ben Ayade, and headed by the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice […]
News

NCDC confirms 304 new cases, lowest in 2 months

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   For the third day in a row the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria has continued to drop with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing 304 new cases on Sunday night. The last time the country recorded less than 310 cases was on June 7, 2020, when 260 new samples […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica