JUST IN: Former Oyo Military Administrator, Tunji Olurin, is dead

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General Tunji Olurin (rtd) is dead.

Olurin, a close political ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died at the age of 77.

Olurin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the early hours of Saturday, Funso Olurin, the deceased’s brother disclosed this to New Telegraph in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to him, Olurin died after a brief illness.

Olurin, who was also a former Military Administrator of Ekiti State between from October 8, 2006 until April 27, 2007, hailed from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial district of Ogun State.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun State.

Olurin, a Field Commander of the ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War, retired from service in 1993.

