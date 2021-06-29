JUST IN: Former SA President Zuma jailed 15 months

Top Stories

Former SA President Zuma jailed 15 months

South Africa’s highest court on Tuesday ordered the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, for 15 months on contempt charges, after he defied an order to appear before a corruption inquiry examining the breathtaking financial scandals that tainted his tenure as the country’s leader from 2009 to 2018.
The former president, whose tenure was tainted by financial scandals, was a comrade of Nelson Mandela and a dominant figure for decades in the governing African National Congress party.

