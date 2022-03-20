Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Four gunmen killed as police repel attack on Imo station

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

No fewer than four gun-wielding assailants were shot and killed by security operatives when a gang of gunmen attacked the Omuma Police Station in Oru East Council Area of Imo State on Sunday morning.

Following the sudden resurgence of attacks on policemen and security facilities in Imo State in the last two days, a joint security team on red alert were deployed to fortify some attack prone police formations in the state.

A statement from the Police spokesperson in the state, CSP Michael Abattam, confirming the attempted attack on the Omuma Police Station read in part: “On the 20th March, 2022 at about 0300 hours, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist group came in large numbers with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) to Omuma police station shooting sporadically but were swiftly repelled by the combat-ready Imo Police tactical teams and operatives of the DSS who responded immediately, positioning themselves professionally and strategically.

“The Police operatives engaged the hoodlums in fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while others scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds. While there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.”

After the out-gunned hoodlums fled, different types of charms and five undetonated Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) of different capacities were recovered from the neutralised bandits.

 

Reporter

