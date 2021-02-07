JUST IN: Four persons abducted in FCT after 3-hour operation

Kidnappers have abducted four more persons in the Federal Capital Territory following an attack in Tungan Maje town in Gwagwalada.

An eyewitness said that the kidnappers operated for three hours, from 12 am to 3 am on Sunday.

According to online newspaper, TheCable among those abducted was Abdulahi Idris Rakieu, a retired assistant comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) taken alongside two members of his family.

Also kidnapped in the midnight attack was one Olusola Agun.

The attackers were said to have been dressed in military uniform and broke into the two houses through the fence and window.

