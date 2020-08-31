JUST IN: Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized leaving two dead, one missing and four injured.

The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

New Telegraph learnt that among the seven passengers on board were two toddlers, five adults including the boat captain.

As at the the time of filing this report, it couldn’t be ascertained whether the toddlers wee among the missing passengers or dead.

Although the exact cause of the tragic boat mishap couldn’t be ascertained, it was learnt that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and wasn’t equipped with the necessary safety equipment.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

He confirmed that the first responders to the incident was a passengers ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of the LASWA rescue team.

He added: “Enquiries revealed that the fishing boat which was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers’ ferry operations carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations it was revealed that all seven passengers on board were not wearing life jackets. Four passengers were rescued alive two fatalities and one passenger missing.”

The LASWA boss added that men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.