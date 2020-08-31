Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)
Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized leaving two dead, one missing and four injured.
The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State.
New Telegraph learnt that among the seven passengers on board were two toddlers, five adults including the boat captain.
As at the the time of filing this report, it couldn’t be ascertained whether the toddlers wee among the missing passengers or dead.
Although the exact cause of the tragic boat mishap couldn’t be ascertained, it was learnt that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and wasn’t equipped with the necessary safety equipment.
Confirming the incident, the General Manager, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.
He confirmed that the first responders to the incident was a passengers ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of the LASWA rescue team.
He added: “Enquiries revealed that the fishing boat which was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers’ ferry operations carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.
“Upon further investigations it was revealed that all seven passengers on board were not wearing life jackets. Four passengers were rescued alive two fatalities and one passenger missing.”
The LASWA boss added that men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fire guts NTA Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter

*AbdulRazaq visits, commiserates with media outfit Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ilorin Area Office, was gutted by fire late Tuesday night. Cause of the inferno, which affected the Administrative block, Marketing Department, News and Current Affairs Department as well the Programmes’ Department, was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor […]
Metro & Crime

80-year-old father of LG Chairman regain freedom

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Eighty-year-old Pa Napoleon Alale, father of the Sagbama Local Government Area Chairman, Embeleakpo Alale, has regained freedom after spending about three months in the den of his kidnappers. A statement issued by the media aid of Embeleakpo, Nikade Anderson, confirmed that on Tuesday. The statement revealed that the abductors handed over the octogenarian at Otuokpoti […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Teacher losses certificates, belongings to fire

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…seeks help from individuals, govt A 34-year-old school teacher and graduate of Religion Education from the University of Jos, Mr. Eric Vanger, has lost all his belongings including academic certificates to a house fire. The inferno engulfed Vanger’s house while he travelled home in the wake of the closure of schools occasioned by the coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: