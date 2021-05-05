Top Stories

JUST IN: Fr. Mbaka reappears in Enugu

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has reappeared.
Residents in Enugu jubilated when he was seen in live video update on Wednesday afternoon by BBC Pidgin.
He was in an open roof car waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
Many youths had earlier protested, vandalising  Bishop’s court over allegations that he had been picked up by security operatives or gunmen over his recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

