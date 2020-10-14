JUST IN: France declares state of emergency over spike in COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

France declares state of emergency over spike in COVID-19 cases

The French government has declared a public health state of emergency, starting from midnight on Friday.
In a statement, the government said COVID-19 was a disaster which endangered the health of the population and justified the adoption of strict measures, reports Sky News.
President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation this evening and is expected to announce a curfew from 9pm to 6am, according to French media.
It is understood the curfew will apply to towns and cities that are on the maximum level of alert.
The move comes as the number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France has risen to more than 9,100 for the first time since the end of June.

