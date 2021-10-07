JUST IN: France edge Belgium 3-2 in Nations League thriller

Theo Hernandez scored a superb 90th-minute winner as France hit back from 2-0 down to stun Belgium and reach the Nations League final.

Didier Deschamps’ side looked out of contention at the break after conceding two goals in the space of four minutes, but a thrilling second-half fightback set up a meeting with Spain, reports the BBC.

RESULT

Belgium 2 – 3 France

Like this: Like Loading...