JUST IN: France edge Belgium 3-2 in Nations League thriller

Theo Hernandez scored a superb 90th-minute winner as France hit back from 2-0 down to stun Belgium and reach the Nations League final.

Didier Deschamps’ side looked out of contention at the break after conceding two goals in the space of four minutes, but a thrilling second-half fightback set up a meeting with Spain, reports the BBC.

RESULT

Belgium 2 – 3 France

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern’s Sabitzer braced for boos on Leipzig return

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich new signing Marcel Sabitzer is relishing returning to former club RB Leipzig on Saturday, but he expects a frosty reception on his debut for the Bundesliga champions. Leipzig finished runners-up to Bayern last season and Saturday’s league clash at the Red Bull Arena is an early chance for both clubs to throw […]
Sports

FA Cup: Man City avoid upset as Saints knock holders Arsenal out

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cheltenham Town came within nine minutes of one of the biggest shocks in recent FA Cup history before Manchester City staged a dramatic late rally to crush the dreams of the gallant League Two side. The Robins, 72 places below City who lie second in the Premier League, threatened huge embarrassment for Pep Guardiola’s side […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley, Everton battle to draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor. The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC. Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a […]

