JUST IN-France Pension Reforms: Constitutional Council clears age rise to 64

France’s top constitutional body has cleared the raising of the state pension age from 62 to 64, and rejected calls for a referendum by political opponents.

The Constitutional Council struck out some of the reforms citing legal flaws, reports the BBC.

Twelve days of protests have been held against President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial reforms since January.

In March, the government used a special constitutional power to force through the reforms without a vote.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government argues the changes are essential to prevent the system collapsing.

The ruling early on Friday evening was met with jeers close to the Constitutional Council building in central Paris where crowds of protesters had gathered.

The authorities had banned demonstrations in front of the building until Saturday morning.

Some demonstrators had chanted they would continue protesting until the changes were withdrawn.

Barriers have been erected in the streets near the court and anti-riot police have been deployed in preparation for further, potentially violent protests.

Among the handful of proposed changes rejected by the nine members of the Constitutional Council was a so-called “senior index” aimed at urging companies with more than 1,000 workers to take on employees over 55.

