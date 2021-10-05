News

JUST IN: French priests abused 216,000 victims since 1950

Posted on

 

Some 216,000 children have been victims of abuse by members of the Catholic clergy in France since 1950, the head of a panel investigating abuses by church members says.

Jean-Marc Sauvé was speaking at the release of a lengthy report into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church, reports the BBC.

He said the number could rise to 330,000, when abuse by lay members of the Church was included.

One victim called the report a turning point in France’s history.

The report was based on Church, court and police archives as well as interviews with victims.

Most cases assessed by the panel are thought to be too old to prosecute under French law.

The inquiry was commissioned by the French Catholic Church in 2018, following a number of scandals in other countries.

Reporter

