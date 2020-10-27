Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fresh outbreak of violence at Ketu

Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that the Ketu area of Lagos is a no go area following the outbreak of fresh violence.
Although details are still sketchy, however, a caller, who has his office located in the area, said he has closed his office and left after the violence, which included shooting, became unbearable
During the #EndSARS protests, Ketu was a hot bed of violence as different cult groups battled each other in effort to gain the upper hand in the area.
More details later…

