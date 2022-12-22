JUST IN: FTX boss flying to US to face charges

Sam Bankman-Fried, former boss of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is aboard a plane flying from the Bahamas to the US where he faces fraud charges.

The 30-year-old is being extradited on suspicion of committing “one of the biggest financial frauds in US history”, US authorities have said.

Bankman-Fried, who denies the allegations, may appear in court in New York on Thursday morning, reports the BBC.

Two of his former associates have pleaded guilty to related charges.

FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, former head of cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, were both charged with “roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse”, Damian Williams, attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced.

They are both now co-operating with the Southern District of New York, he said in a video as court documents were released.

“Samuel Bankman-Fried is now in FBI custody and is on his way back to the United States,” Williams said. “He will be transported directly to the Southern District of New York and he will appear in court before a judge in this district as soon as possible.”

“If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it,” he added. “We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal.”

FTX has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many people unable to withdraw funds.

According to a court filing, FTX owed its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.5bn).

Among the most serious allegations against Bankman-Fried is that he used billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up his investment trading company Alameda.

Last week, Williams said Bankman-Fried was accused one of the largest frauds in US history.

The FTX founder was also accused of using “tens of millions” in ill-gotten gains for illegal campaign contributions to Democrats and Republicans alike, Williams said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the man who was formerly nicknamed the “King Of Crypto” had built a “house of cards on a foundation of deception”.

However, Bankman-Fried has sought to distance himself from accusations of illegal activity and in a BBC News interview before his arrest said: “I didn’t knowingly commit fraud. I don’t think I committed fraud. I didn’t want any of this to happen. I was certainly not nearly as competent as I thought I was.”

