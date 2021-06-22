Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fuel tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker fully loaded with fuel has exploded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing motorists to be held in traffic.
In a statement shared by TRACE PRO on Tuesday morning, it reads:
”Attention, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Travelers
“A case of fire outbreak has been reported along the proposed new Kara Market inbound Ibadan.
“Around 0400hrs, a fully loaded trailer fell on the and in the ensuing gridlock caused by the incident, a tanker laden with fuel, in the hold up suddenly burst into flames affecting 7 other trucks and 2 cars in the process.
“While rescue operations continues with the combined efforts of TRACE, FRSC, POLICE NSCDC and the FIRE SERVICE, motorists are advised to ply the alternative routes below.
“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
”In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
”While any nconveniences is highly regretted, drivers are implored to please maintain lane disciple, so as not worsen the traffic situation.
“Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.“

