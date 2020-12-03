JUST IN: Fugitive Maina extradited to Nigeria

Top Stories

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully extradited runaway Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Thursday to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic.
Maina was arrested from hiding in Niamey, having been declared wanted by a Federal High Court in Nigeria, over an ongoing criminal trial against him.
He was arrested on November 30, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.
Nigeria Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement a while ago, said the team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension boss to Nigeria, aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).
“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assures that necessary legal actions will follow immediately,” Mba said.

