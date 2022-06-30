JUST IN: Funke Akindele’s marriage packs up as husband confirms separation

Abdul Bello, who is husband to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has confirmed the collapse of their two-year marriage.

The singer and filmmaker, while making the relevation via his verified Instagram handle, also said the actress has made every means at possible reconciliation difficult.

Below is his full post;

Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other” – Mr Abdul Bello

The couple who got married in 2019 have two twins together.

