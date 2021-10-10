JUST IN: Fury beats Wilder in thrilling trilogy bout

Sports Top Stories

Fury beats Wilder in thrilling trilogy bout

…Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba loses Intercontinental title bid

Tyson Fury delivered a thrilling 11th-round stoppage over Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown as their trilogy bout produced another classic on an electric night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Twenty months since Fury dethroned the American, the 33-year-old had to show all his resolve and resilience to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights after twice being floored in the fourth round, reports the BBC.

Fury sent his opponent sprawling in an explosive third, only to see Wilder recover and the Briton found himself on the end of the Bronze Bomber’s huge right hand twice in quick succession.

Wilder was hanging on by the end of the seventh but was still in a gruelling fight come the 10th, when Fury knocked him down once more, before delivering to the final blow in the 11th to bring this particular chapter of heavyweight boxing to a close.

Earlier, Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba lost in a unanimous decision to Frank Sanchez.

Although it was not the greatest spectacle but it was still a comfortable win for Mexican who retained his WBC Intercontinental Heavyweight title.

