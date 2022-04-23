Sports

JUST IN: Fury stuns Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in the final second of the sixth round with a brutal uppercut to cement his status as the best heavyweight on the planet.

Fury had had much the better of a scrappy and at times dirty fight at Wembley before he detonated his right hand as the bout neared the halfway stage. Whyte attempted to beat the count but stumbled across the ring to leave the referee with no option but to wave off the fight.

Fury was making the second defence of the heavyweight world title he won from Deontay Wilder in 2020. He brought a concussive conclusion to their rivalry last October to cement his status as the best of the big men before turning his attention to his mandatory challenger.

Whyte, who earned a career-high purse of £6million, was roundly booed by the 94,000-strong crowd as he marched to the ring with little fanfare. Fury, fighting at home for the first time in almost four years, left his opponent waiting in the ring with an elaborate entrance which began with a rendition of Don McLean’s American Pie, segued into mocked-up photos of Fury as Jesus and ended with the champion jogging to the 20-foot squared circle.

The rivals exchanged words in an impromptu face-off in the centre of the ring even before the first note of God Save The Queen had been belted out. When the first bell rang, Fury opted to stick with his orthodox stance – but Whyte surprised his opponent by switching to southpaw. He looked to land his right hand to the champion’s fleshy middle while Fury patiently pawed with his jab.

Whyte reverted back to orthodox for the second session while Fury briefly switched his own stance. And he began to find his range from the midpoint of the round, forcing Whyte to swing wildly in attempted retaliation. And Fury continued to push home his advantage in the third round as his languid and awkward style left Whyte chasing shadows.

*Courtesy: mirror. co.uk

 

