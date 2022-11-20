News

JUST IN-G5 Govs, Bode George, Jang, Mimiko, Others: We’re still open for reconcilation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anayo Ezugwu

Five governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some aggrieved party leaders have said that they are still open for reconcilation.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting in Lagos, former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they are ready for rapprochement.

Jang said: “After a careful review of developments in our party, we have decided to stand on the decisions we took in our Port Harcourt meeting.

“And we hereby reiterate that the window for reconcilation in our great party, PDP, remains open.”

The meeting availed Wike and his allies the opportunity to review recent developments in the party before taking their next step.

Those at the meeting included Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others at the meeting were former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Also present were former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taoferk Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, Senator S. O. Onor and Senator Mao Ohabunwa.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Wike have been at daggers drawn over the removal of Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Group to PDP, APC, others: Zone presidency to S’East, S’South

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Yoruba Stakeholders Summit Group (YSSG) has told the ruling AllProgressivesCongress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East or South South, urging the South- West to support them. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, conveners of the group, Olufemi Lawson and Oladosu Rasaq, said if […]
News Top Stories

Independence Day Celebration: FG declares Oct 3 public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of activities to celebrate the 62nd Independence Anniversary, the Federal Government has declared October 3, as public holiday. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration, even as he assured of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration’s commitment to tackling the […]
News Top Stories

Kidnappers, bandits rake in N20bn in 500 attacks –investigation

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Adewale Momoh, Adewumi Ademiju, Stephen Oni and Muhammad Bashir

Governments and relations of kidnap victims may have paid over N20billion as ransom in various parts of the country in the last two years, Sunday Telegraph can now reveal. Information gleaned from an Intelligence Tracking Company in Nigeria also revealed that no part of the country was spared by the activities of the criminals. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica