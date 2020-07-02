News

JUST IN: Ganduje ends lock down in Kano

The Kano State government believing that it is winning the war against COVID-19 has decided to end the lock down in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this does not mean passengers on tricycles are allowed to carry more than two passengers and motorcycle one person insisting that any violation will attract jail terms.

Also Civil Servants from 12 levels to up were asked to resume work immediately, while wearing of facemasks is still compulsory in the state.

Ganduje who said he took this decision based on the fact that the state on June 25 submitted 154 tests and none returned positive while on June 27, 492 samples were submitted and only four positive and on June 28, 320 samples were submitted and only five returned positive results.

Similarly, the governor said up till July 1 out of 1,428 samples submitted only 41 tested positive.

Governor Ganduje said: “With these we can beat our chest and said we are winning the case and there is no longer any need for the lockdown.”

The government also opened all markets saying they were free to operate daily; but schools remained shut in accordance with the Federal Government’s directive.

