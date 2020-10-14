JUST IN: Ganduje, hundreds of youth in Kano support police reforms, SWAT

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and hundreds of youths in the ancient city have thrown their support behind the ongoing police reforms and the recent creation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The youth, in their hundreds, marched to Kano Government House on Wednesday in support of the newly created unit and the other police reforms being undertaken by government.

The youth, who carried placards with various inscriptions, asked the #EndSARS protesters to vacate the roads and allow the ongoing reforms be achieved.

The National Coordinator of the Coalition of Youths, Comrade Khalid Sanusi Kani said after closely reviewing the prevailing situation, believed the government had initiated the necessary reforms and pointed out that for protests to continue it meant they had a hidden agenda.

Governor Ganduje, who addressed them, congratulated them for cooperating with security operatives in order to keep peace in Kano.

The governor reminded them that Nigeria cannot survive without the police and as such the nation should not completely go against them.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari should be supported to achieve the reforms of the Police.

