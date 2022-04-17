JUST IN: Ganduje issues Monday deadline for political appointees eyeing offices to resign

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has directed all political appointees eyeing elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign from their respective positions.

The directive said: “They are given between now to Monday 18th April, 2022, to resign.”

This is in order for them to comply with Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

