Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ganduje issues Monday deadline for political appointees eyeing offices to resign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has directed all political appointees eyeing elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign from their respective positions.

The directive said: “They are given between now to Monday 18th April, 2022, to resign.”

This is in order for them to comply with Section 84 (12) of the newly  amended Electoral Act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Video skits: Imo Deputy Speaker allegedly batters comedian for criticizing him

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, has allegedly ordered the brutal beating of stand-up comedian and his kinsman, Franklin Ozuruigbo. Our correspondent learnt that Iwuanyanwu had viewed with distaste satirical video skits made by the comedian which allegedly portrayed him in bad light. Narrating his […]
Metro & Crime

Diri calls for patriotism as Resident Doctors meet in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has appealed to medical doctors and other health practitioners to show more patriotism by joining forces with progressive elements in the country to turn around the health sector. Governor Diri made the appeal Friday while declaring open the annual conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre Chapter, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 recoveries exceed 900 in Oyo – Makinde

Posted on Author Reporter

A total of 925 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Oyo State, following the recovery and discharge of 91 more patients. Governor Seyi Makinde announced this via his official Twitter account on Saturday. However, the state has recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases following tests carried out on suspected cases. “Ninety-one confirmed COVID-19 cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica