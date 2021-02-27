Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ganduje sacks aide for criticising Buhari

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sacked Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, his spokesman, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement on Saturday, Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner for Information, said the dismissal is because of Yakasai’s “continued unguarded comments”.
Yakasai had in a series of tweets on Friday in reaction to Friday abduction of about 317 female students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, said the kidnappings had become too frequent.
The governor’s aide had also said if it was under another president’s watch that the abductions had happened, there would have been more outrage in the North.

