JUST IN: Ganduje's convoy, bandits in gun battle

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

The stout resistance of the security detail attached to the convoy of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje ensured that they were able to escape alive after coming under attack by heavily armed bandits around Shema in Katsina State while on their way back to Kano from Zamfara State on Tuesday.

New Telegraph learnt that the action of the security detail also saved other road users who had run into the bandits as they operated.

Incidentally, the gun battle took place where a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad was killed on the same day.

The convoy, in which Governor Ganduje was not in it, came under attack by the bandits who had blocked the road around Shema in Katsina State.

Governor Ganduje was in Zamfara State to attained the formal defection of the Governor, Bello Matawale into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), however, after finishing the occasion Ganduje opted to join Jigawa State Governor Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru back to Kano.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said that Governor Ganduje was not happy that his convoy had not filled their tanks which would have allowed them to make the return journey without needing to do so and he ordered them to proceed while he will join Badaru.

However, it was on their way back to Kano that the convoy ran into the bandits, but were able to dislodge them.

In the ensuing gun duel three police officers were said to have sustained minor bullet injuries, while the ambulance in the convoy was damaged.

Another pilot car was said to have its tires shredded by the gunfire’ but was still able to drive to a safer place before changing their tires.

