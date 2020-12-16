JUST IN: Gas pipeline ruptures near Punch

*NEMA, FRSC, Fire Service, others on the scene

*Vehicular movement along axis stopped

A gas pipeline leakage along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has caused panic among residents of Arepo, Magboro, and other neighbouring communities.

As of the time of filing this report, the gas is still leaking near The Punch Newspaper axis of the expressway on the outward Lagos side of the highway.

It was learnt that the gas pipeline ruptured during construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

A resident of one of the nearby estates said that a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m.

According to him, the pipeline eruption caused panic as many residents of the estate rushed out of their apartments fearing the worst.

However, in a post signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) appealed to commuters and people living around Arepo to comply with safety measures.

They also said gas supply through the pipeline had been shut down while the fire serve is on standby to forestall any emergency situation.

The NEMA report, also said FRSC, DPR, Nigeria Gas Company and the Ogun State Fire service are working assiduously to stabilise the situation.

It was also learnt that emergency responders have stopped vehicular movement around the axis in order to prevent any spark causing havoc.

