JUST IN: Gaya gets new Emir

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

After keeping journalists waiting for almost eight hours at Government House, Kano, at about 3a.m. on Sunday, the state government finally announced Ibrahim Aliyu as the second Emir of Gaya.

The appointment, which followed power tussle, misunderstandings and disagreements, was said to have finally been settled by the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji, who briefed the media, said: “The Kano State Governor had appointed Ibrahim Aliyu as the new Emir of the Gaya Emirate, an appointment that followed the recommendation of the five Gaya kingmakers.”

Alhaji said, until his appointment, Aliyu was the Ciroman Gaya and the eldest son of the late Emir Ibrahim Abdulkadir who died late last week.

Gaya Emirate was one of the four new Emirates created by Governor Ganduje in 2020.

New Telegraph learnt the kingmakers had spent two days selecting the new Emir.

