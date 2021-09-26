Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gaya gets new Emir

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

After keeping journalists waiting for almost eight hours at Government House, Kano, at about 3a.m. on Sunday, the state government finally announced Ibrahim Aliyu as the second Emir of Gaya.

The appointment, which followed power tussle, misunderstandings and disagreements, was said to have finally been settled by the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji, who briefed the media, said: “The Kano State Governor had appointed Ibrahim Aliyu as the new Emir of the Gaya Emirate, an appointment that followed the recommendation of the five Gaya kingmakers.”

Alhaji said, until his appointment, Aliyu was the Ciroman Gaya and the eldest son of the late Emir Ibrahim Abdulkadir who died late last week.

Gaya Emirate was one of the four new Emirates created by Governor Ganduje in 2020.

New Telegraph learnt the kingmakers had spent two days selecting the new Emir.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dein of Agbor, Obi of Owa, others at daggers drawn over first class status

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

  Politics surrounding the controversial ‘First Class’ status of some monarchs in Delta State yesterday assumed a dangerous dimension as the Dein of Agbor kingdom, Keagborrekuzi Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, took the chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state, the Obi of Owa kingdom,   Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, to the cleaners for denigrating […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo fleeing ‘ritual killer’ arrested in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 20-year-old fleeing suspected ritual killer, Festus Simon, who allegedly murdered a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan, Oyo State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following information received by the police at […]
Metro & Crime

Mum arrested for chaining teenage girl in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUA HIA

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a teenage girl, identified simply as Ada, chained and locked up by her mother in Abia State.   The NSCDC officials also arrested the girl’s mother, Blessing, who claimed Ada was mentally challenged. Ada, a native of Obinkita village in Arochukwu Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica