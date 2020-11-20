Top Stories

JUST IN: Gbajabiamila confirms death of vendor shot by his security aide, suspends officer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila has confirmed the death of a newspaper vendor shot by one of his security aides on Thursday.
Gbajabiamila who, in a series of tweets on his official handle in the early hours of Friday, narrated how the incident took place, explained that the vendor was hit by a stray bullet meant to disperse a crowd when he went to greet newspaper vendors while leaving the National Assembly.
“A horrible incident has taken place. This evening as I left the national assembly, I stopped, as usual, to exchange pleasantries with the newspaper vendors at the corner,” he explained.
“Many of them have known me since I first moved to Abuja and it was a friendly exchange. Unfortunately, after the convoy set out in continuation of movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shot into the air to disperse them.”
The Lagos lawmaker narrated that some hours after they got to their destination, he was informed that someone had the victim simply identified as Ifeanyi had been hit by a stray bullet.
He said this was “contrary to an earlier report by men in the convoy that they applied their security discretion to shoot in the air.
“In the meantime; the officer who fired the fatal shot has been suspended from the convoy pending the conclusion of the investigation.”
While sending his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Speaker expressed his sadness over the incident.
“For one of them (vendors) to have been shot by my security detail is horrific and I cannot begin to imagine the grief and loss Ifeanyi’s family must feel on this sad day. No family should have to go through this,” he added.
“I have caused a report to be made to the local police station and an investigation has commenced. My value for human life and my respect for all people – irrespective of social-economic status – is what endeared me to these vendors and these are the reasons why I stop my convoy quite often to connect with them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged money laundering: Diezani to appear for trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Maudeke, to appear before it and answer to a money laundering charge filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojkukwu, while ruling on ex-parte application ordered the issuance of summons on […]
News Top Stories

INEC fixes date for 2023 presidential election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 18 as the date for the 2023 presidential election. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu announced this at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Committee on 1999 Constitution Review. At the inauguration, which was held at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday, Yakubu said there are just […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu visits Lekki shooting victims, to broadcast to Lagosians Wed morning

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited victims of Tuesday night’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza by security operatives, promising them that they would receive the best of treatment. In a number of tweets on his verified handle, the governor alluded to the fact that he was not in direct control of those […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: