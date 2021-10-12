News

JUST IN: Gbenga Daniel, Tinubu in close door meeting

APC Chieftain and former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, met behind closed doors Tuesday evening at his Ikoyi residence.

Details of the meeting are sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Daniel, since he defected to the ruling APC, has been in various high-level consultation meetings with leaders across the country.

The relationship between Tinubu and Daniel dates back to decades, and they remained strong allies until 2003 when Daniel contested for the governorship seat in Ogun State.

Daniel has remained active in politics, coordinating the Southwest campaign for Late President Umaru Yar’Adua and later President Goodluck Jonathan.

He contested for the Chairmanship of the PDP in 2017 but later withdrew at the last minute. He was the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign. He left to support the gubernatorial bid of Prince Dapo Abiodun in 2019 before finally joining the APC early this year.

