JUST IN: Gen. Dogonyaro, ex-Chief of Defence Staff, dies at 80

Musa Pam, Jos

The former Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha, Lieutenant General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, is dead.
A family source disclosed to New Telegraph in Jos that General Dogonyaro died in the early hours of Thursday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a brief illness while his remains have been deposited at Airforce Hospital in Jos.
The Plateau State government is yet to issued an official statement to journalists on his death.
Dogonyaro a soldier, administrator; was born on September 12, 1940; at Vom, Plateau State.
He attended Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, 1964-67, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Armour Officers Course, USA, Armoured Car Troop Leaders Course, UK, Command and Staff College, Jaji, Defence Resources Management Course, USA and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.
He  enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1964 and was commissioned a Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in 1967. He became Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron,1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main 1969-70; Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, 1970-72; Commanding Officer, I Recce Regiment, 1972-76; Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976-77.
He was also Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, 1977-79; Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, 1984-85, and Director of Armoury, 1985; General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, Jos, 1985-87.
He was also a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, Ibadan, 1987; promoted Major-General, 1988; promoted Lt. General and a former ECOMOG Commander.
He retired in 1993.

