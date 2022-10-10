News

JUST IN: German consulate hit in Russian missile strike on Kyiv

…as European leaders react to Russian ‘barbarism’
*Putin confirms strikes, issues fresh warning

The building housing the German consulate in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile strike, Reuters news agency quotes the Germany’s foreign ministry as saying.

It is not clear if anyone was killed or injured in the attack, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, in the hours since the Russian military began to strike cities around Ukraine, reaction has flooded in from across Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron has held an emergency call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Macron reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and expressed “extreme concern” at the reports of civilian casualties, the Elysée Palace said in a statement.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also spoken to Zelensky, assuring him of support from Berlin and from the other G7 states, a German government spokesman has confirmed.

Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau called the missile strikes “an act of barbarism and a war crime”, adding: “Russia cannot win this war. We stand behind you Ukraine!”

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly echoed these thoughts, stating that Russian attacks on civilian leaders were “unacceptable” and a “demonstration of weakness by [President Vladimir] Putin, not strength”.

The foreign minister of Moldova, which shares a border with western Ukraine and has its own area of land annexed by Russia (Transnistria), has said several Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace.

Moldova summoned Moscow’s envoy to the country to demand an explanation for the violation, Nicu Popescu confirmed.

And in a related development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the strikes on a range of locations in Ukraine this morning.

In a video address, he says long-range missiles hit energy, military and communications facilities.

Putin promises a “harsh” response to any further “terrorist” acts on Russian territory.

The Russian leader is today expected to meet his security council and discuss the explosion at the weekend on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea – something for which he blames Ukraine.

 

