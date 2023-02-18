Sports

JUST IN: Ghanaian footballer, Atsu, found dead after Turkey earthquake – Agent

Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

Atsu, 31, had played for Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League, reports the BBC.

The Ghana international had not been seen since the quake that caused the collapse of the apartment in the city of Hatay in which he was staying.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” his agent Nana Sechere tweeted on Saturday.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

 

