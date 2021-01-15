JUST IN: Global COVID-19 deaths pass 2m

Top Stories

Global COVID-19 deaths pass 2m

More than two million people have now died with Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
The US has recorded more fatalities than any other country, with almost 390,000 deaths, followed by Brazil and India with around 200,000 and 150,000 deaths respectively, reports the BBC.
More than 93 million infections have been recorded worldwide.

