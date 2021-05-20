Top Stories

JUST IN: Gov. Ben Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Governor Ayade announced his decision on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.
The governors, who visited Ayade, include those of Kebbi, Imo, Yobe, Plateau, Jigawa, and Ekiti states.

