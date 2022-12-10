News

JUST IN: Govs back CBN’s cash withdrawal limit – Masari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

Regardless of widespread criticisms against limitations placed on cash withdrawals by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its cashless policy, the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari, has said all the governors were in support of the policy.

Masari said this Saturday in a chat with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura country home.

According to him, the policy would bolster the nation’s economy.

On why the governors have not said anything about the policy, he said: “What is wrong with it except one who stockpiles millions in his house and is afraid to bring it out.

“It will help the economy. Now, all the money has not been in the banking sector. The Central Bank Governor said that they have mopped over N1 trillion into the banking sector which was stashed in soak-ways and other places.

“We believe by the end of the transition to the new currency, the remaining trillions will be back in the banking sector. I think it is very good for the economy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Navy arrests 41, recovers looted items in Lagos

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Nigerian Navy (NN) yesterday said it had arrested 41 people for partaking in various criminal acts, including looting and attacks on innocent citizens in Lagos State, during the #EndSARS protests. The Commander, BEECROFT, Cdr. Ibrahim Shettima, who made this known to newsmen on Friday in Lagos, said the recovered items included: vehicles, household appliances, […]
News

Peter Obi’s manifestoes ‘ll soon be released to Nigerians – Pat Utomi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Prof. Pat Utomi, has opened up when Peter Obi’s manifesto for the 2023 elections will be revealed to Nigerians. Utomi said in Abuja, that Obi’s manifesto was ready but carefully hidden to prevent opposition candidates from copying it. He said: “There is a manifesto ready, and it will […]
News

Nuclear war? Russia’s Lavrov says: ‘I don’t believe so’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would spiral into a nuclear war but cautioned the United States and Europe that Moscow never again wanted to be dependent on the West. Russia’s economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica