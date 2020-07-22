JUST IN: Groups storm NASS, demand end to Social Media, Hate Bills

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday accused the suspended managing director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun, former executive directors and other officials of stealing N48 billion. Ngige made the allegations yesterday before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of […]
…seeks support for N1.4trn segment of Nigeria’s economy The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned of a massive job losses in the hospitality sector if an urgent rescue plan is not put in place to save it. It also said that the continued lockdown of the country’s hospitality sector following […]
A female pressure group, Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Development Network, has written the leadership of the National Assembly on the need for the lawmakers to address the incessant rape cases in the country, while advocating death penalties for offenders. The body, led by its Global Convener, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, had in a letter titled, ‘Enough […]
