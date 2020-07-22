News

JUST IN: Groups storm NASS, demand end to Social Media, Hate Bills

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Again members of Coalition of Civil society groups have stormed the National Assembly demanding that both the Social Media and the Hate Speech Bills be thrown away.

They accused the legislators of abandoning more important national issues to attend to matters that will have grave consequences on the socioeconomic lives of Nigerians.

Details later….

