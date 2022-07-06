News

JUST IN: Grow up above ethnicity, Peter Obi replies Kwankwaso

The Presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi has reacted to the comments of Mr. Rabiu Kwankwaso alleging that the North will not support any candidate from Southeast.

Peter Obi during an interview at ‘Arise TV Morning Show’ today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Obi said: “The comments from Kwankwaso are the reasons why we have 100million Nigerians in poverty, all the challenges we have as a nation and reason of insecurity in Nigeria because rather than voting competence, we are voting based on Primitive concept of Tribalism’.

“Show me where you can buy food cheaper because you are from Southeastern, South West and Northern Nigeria.

“Our universities are closed and we are talking about tribalism.

“I don’t want people to vote for me because I am Igbo, from Southeast; but vote for me because I am a Nigerian willing to save this country.

“Kwankwaso said I have the knowledge of the problem of the Country which is economy; but yet want me to be a Vice President: but why can’t I be the Presidential Candidate to implement the ideas?Let me tell you, I have the knowledge to start pulling Nigerians out of poverty.”

On his link to IPOB, Peter Obi said he has never sponsored any agitation in Nigeria.

He further added that he will end agitations in the country through dialogue and engagement.

 

