JUST IN: Gunfire, teargas as police disperse Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos

Gunfire, teargas as police disperse Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos

…as trader reportedly killed

The police shot into the air and fired teargas as they tried to disperse a crowd of agitators who converged on Ojota area of Lagos for a ‘Yoruba nation’ protest on Saturday.
The police also unleashed a water cannon on the protesters who were over 50 in number.
The agitators held placards, demanding an independent state for the south-west region.
”No going back; Yoruba nation now,” they shouted.
Hakeem Odumosu, the state’s Commissioner of Police, was addressing journalists when the crowd became threatening.
Security operatives had surrounded Gani Fawehinmi Park, the venue of the protest, to forestall a breakdown of order.
Meanwhile, online news portal, SaharaReporters is reporting that a street trader has been killed after police allegedly used live ammunition to disperse the Yoruba Nation Agitators.

