A gunman has shot dead three police officers who were called to a domestic incident in central France.

The officers were trying to help a woman who had fled to the roof of a house in the small village of Saint-Just early on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

The gunman shot at the officers before setting fire to the house. A fourth officer was wounded in the incident. The woman was reportedly rescued.

The suspect is said to be known to authorities on child custody issues.

