JUST-IN: Gunme Kill Kano Monarch

Unknown gunmen in the wee hour of Sunday killed the Village Head of Maigari in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State, Dahiru Abba.

New Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums stormed his monarch residence around 2 am on Sunday where they inflicted various degrees of injuries on his body and later shot him dead.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of Judiciary in Kano State, Alhaji Sanusi Abbas, who is also a family member of the deceased, confirmed the incident in Kano.

Abbas noted that the funeral prayer will be conducted at his residence by 10 am in Maigari Village.

Also confirming the incident, the incumbent Chairman of Rimin Gado LG, Barrister Munir Dahiru Maigari, who is the son of the monarch said, “It happened around 2 am. They came and did what they did. We are now preparing for his burial.

“We cannot say anything regarding the cause of what happened for now, but he is dead and we pray for God’s mercy on his soul.”

He added that the gunmen broke into the monarch’s residence and assaulted him before opening fire.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said he was not aware of the incident yet.

