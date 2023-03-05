Metro & Crime News

JUST-IN: Gunme Kill Kano Monarch

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Unknown gunmen in the wee hour of Sunday killed the Village Head of Maigari in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State, Dahiru Abba.

New Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums stormed his monarch residence around 2 am on Sunday where they inflicted various degrees of injuries on his body and later shot him dead.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of Judiciary in Kano State, Alhaji Sanusi Abbas, who is also a family member of the deceased, confirmed the incident in Kano.

Abbas noted that the funeral prayer will be conducted at his residence by 10 am in Maigari Village.

Also confirming the incident, the incumbent Chairman of Rimin Gado LG, Barrister Munir Dahiru Maigari, who is the son of the monarch said, “It happened around 2 am. They came and did what they did. We are now preparing for his burial.

“We cannot say anything regarding the cause of what happened for now, but he is dead and we pray for God’s mercy on his soul.”

He added that the gunmen broke into the monarch’s residence and assaulted him before opening fire.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said he was not aware of the incident yet.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS report: Bad governance responsible for high rate of poverty in Nigeria –Utomi, Ubani

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Oladipupo Awojobi

…inflationary pressure, insecurity, increase poverty level, say NACCIMA, LCCI, MAN The Nigerian government has been blamed for the prevalent high level of poverty in the country. This is coming against the backdrop of a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that out of the over 200 million Nigerians, 133 million are multidimensionally poor. […]
News

Insecurity: Tambuwal, Masari, Mutawalle seek EU, others’ assistance

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

In a collective bid to curtail banditry, kidnappings and violence in the North- West geo-political zone, three governors from the region were yesterday unanimous that there was the need to seek European Union and some Western Countries including the United States of America, UK and Canada’s assistance. At a meeting held at the EU compound […]
News

Rivers Reps member re-arraigned despite bail by court

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A mild drama played out yesterday at the Rivers State judiciary complex after Hon. Farah Dagogo, was arraigned at a state High Court despite being granted bail by a Federal High Court. Justice E. Obile had granted Dagogo bail in fundamental rights action and ex parte application sought by his legal team, ordering among others, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica