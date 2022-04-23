JUST IN: Gunmen abduct 10 herders, 300 cows in Anambra

Suspected gunmen have abducted 10 members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN in Anambra State with 300 cows.

According to reports, the gunmen were said to have demanded N4 million ransom and a gun from families of the victims.

The South East Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki confirmed the incident.

The incident, according to Siddiki, happened at Obene Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area settlement of the herders around 1.30am on Saturday.

He alleged said the herders were attacked at their settlement while asleep and their animals forcefully taken away by the gunmen numbering about 40.

He said they invaded the area with sophisticated weapons, guns, cutlasses, sticks and charms.

According to him, the kidnappers had established contact with their victims families, demanding N4 million and one gun as ransom.

“As I speak to you now, I have reported the incident to the Police and DSS for prompt action,” he said.

