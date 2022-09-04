Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct 32 persons in Ondo, Amotekun begins rescue operation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

No fewer than 32 persons were over the weekend abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State.

The 32 victims were said to be returning from Benin City in Edo State after attending a burial ceremony.

It was learnt that the victims were traveling in a bus when they were waylaid by the gunmen.

Following the incident, operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have began to comb the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in search of the persons.

Confirming the development, Commandant of the corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that the command would do all in within its power to rescue the victims.

 

Reporter

