JUST-IN: Gunmen Abduct Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Gov, Gye-Wado

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Prof. Onje Gye-Wado.

New Telegraph reports that some unidentified gunmen invaded the residence of Gye-Wado at Gwagi village in the Wamba Local Government Area of the state at about 12:30 am on Friday during which they took him away.

Eyewitness accounts said that the gunmen gained access into the house where Gye-Wado was sleeping during which they took him away without any challenges from the security forces or local vigilante groups in the area.

It was also gathered that no contact has been established with the family members since the incident occurred hours ago.

Meanwhile, the police in state has confirmed the abduction of the former Nasarawa deputy governor by gunmen.

Police in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State command, Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the commissioner of police, CP Maiyaki Baba has dispatched a tactical team to rescue the victim.

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30 am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination”

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival”

Nansel said further that the commissioner of police, Maiyaki Baba had reinforced and mobilised more security operatives including local vigilantes to intensify efforts to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

He called on anyone with useful information that will enable the Police to succeed in the rescue operation to call the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680, and 08104441179.

