JUST IN: Gunmen abduct FCTA staff,  3 others, demand N50m ransom

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Suspected armed bandits have allegedly abducted a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and three others in Kuje Area Council.

The unfortunate incident was said to have happened early hours of Wednesday, when some gunmen attacked Kiyi Town, Kuje, Abuja abducting one Mr Salami Olalekan, who is a staff of FCTA, alongside other three residents of the Area.

The abductors allegedly stormed the residence of the victims between 12 midnight and 2am, and broke into the house from the back window of the building.

New Telegraph learnt that William Salami, the elder brother of Olalekan has confirmed the incident.

While the no details have emerged about the other victims, it was disclosed that the abductors have asked for a N50 million ransom from the family of Olalekan.

However, a source within the community, said the three other victims were a motorcyclist, a technician and a taxi driver.

