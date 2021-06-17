Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct four Chinese expatriates, kill police officer in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted four Chinese expatriates working on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway, killing a police officer.
New Telegraph learnt that, the gunmen, numbering eight, laid ambush for the victims at Adeaga/Alaagba village a border community between Oyo and Ogun states.
It was further gathered that, the kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and dressed in black caftan stormed the site of the rail project at Adeaga/Alaagba village in Odeda local government, killed the policeman while struggling to abduct the Chinese workers.
The corpse of the policeman killed had been evacuated by a team of policemen and men of the Federal Road Sector Commission (FRSC).
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Thursday morning.
He disclosed that, the Command has deployed tactical teams and are on the trail of the gunmen.
Oyeyemi, however, said the police could not ascertain whether the gunmen are Fulani herdsmen.
“It is true, the incident happened yesterday (Wednesday). The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the constitution site at the terminus of the railway around Alaagba area, not far from Kila.
“The gunmen laid an ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed.
“We have started the investigation since yesterday (Wednesday), we are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going to get them.
“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them and we believe that by the grace of For we are going to get them.
“We cannot say for now if the abductors are Fulani herdsmen until when we are able to get them,” the PPRO said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Group kicks against transfer of Dickson’s alleged forgery case to Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

A group known as Concerned Citizens of Bayelsa West senatorial district has called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to intervene in the transfer of an alleged case of certificate forgery against the former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson from the Federal High Court Abuja to the Federal High Court, Yenagoa. The group […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Bandits kill two, abduct nursing mothers, babies, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Gunmen have again killed two people at Chikaji village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The bandits also abducted at least 18 people, among them four nursing mothers and their babies. The killings took place at Chikaji village, while the abduction occurred on Wednesday at Mando in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of […]
Metro & Crime

Anniversaries: Diri calls for sober reflection

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Monday said as a state and a nation, the  24th and the 60th anniversaries  call for sober reflection and advocated the need for the people to shun all forms of divisive tendencies that could hinder growth and development. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital,  in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica