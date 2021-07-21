JUST IN: Gunmen Abduct Mother Of Bayelsa SSG

Gunmen have abducted the mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mrs Betinah Benson.

Her abductors were said to have been dressed in military uniforms.

It was learnt that Konbowei Benson’s mother was kidnapped on Tuesday night at her residence in the Old Assembly Quarters, Yenagoa.

The State Police Command has said it will issue a statement on the incident.

