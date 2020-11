Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Tatari Shekwo.

The Police Commissioner in the state Mr. Emmanuel Bola Longe has confirmed the abduction.

Longe said unidentified gunmen in large number stormed the resident of the APC Chairman near Dunamis Church, Bukan Sidi, in Lafia, on Saturday around 11pm and took him away to an unknown destination.

Like this: Like Loading...