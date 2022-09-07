JUST IN: Gunmen abduct Plateau Council Chairman in Jos

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen on Tuesday night kidnapped the Executive Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of Plateau State, Hon Henry Gotip.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alabo Alfred confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Wednesday morning in Jos said that there was a reported case of robbery between 10 and 11pm on Tuesday, saying the security agencies are on the trail of the gunmen to secure the safe return of the chairman.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that gunmen stormed the residence of the Executive Chairman at Kwang in Jos South local government council of the state in the early hours of Wednesday morning and started shooting and abducted the council boss.

The council boss is also the Secretary of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Plateau State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...